Über die Plattform “GoFundMe” sammelt er Spenden, die dann für Spitälter in Italien verwendet werden. In einem kurzen Video geht er auf seine Liebe zum Land und zum unermüdlichen Einsatz des Pflegepersonals ein. Zlatan wäre nicht Zlatan, wenn er am Ende nicht auch eine kleine “Drohung” ans Coronavirus ausspricht, das die Welt gerade in Atem hält:

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA

— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020