  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
4-4-2
MENU
SUCHE SUCHE
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Spendenkampagne lanciert News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic droht dem Coronavirus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat am Mittwoch eine Spendenkampagne ins Leben gerufen.

Über die Plattform “GoFundMe” sammelt er Spenden, die dann für Spitälter in Italien verwendet werden. In einem kurzen Video geht er auf seine Liebe zum Land und zum unermüdlichen Einsatz des Pflegepersonals ein. Zlatan wäre nicht Zlatan, wenn er am Ende nicht auch eine kleine “Drohung” ans Coronavirus ausspricht, das die Welt gerade in Atem hält:

  psc       18 März, 2020 15:03
4-4-2.com
CLOSE