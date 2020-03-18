  • Team logo
Klub-WM
Auf unbestimmten Zeitpunkt News

Fix: FIFA verschiebt die Klub-WM

Die FIFA hat der Verschiebung der im kommenden Jahr geplanten Klub-WM zugestimmt.

Wie der Weltverband bekanntgibt, hat der Council der FIFA dem Antrag des Präsidenten Gianni Infantino zugestimmt, das für den Sommer 2021 geplante Turnier zu verschieben. Wann die Klub-WM neu stattfindet, ist noch unklar. Darüber wird die FIFA erst zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt befinden.

Damit steht den bereits am Dienstag verschobenen Fussball-EM und Copa America zumindest terminlich nichts mehr im Weg: Beide Turniere können im Sommer 2021 durchgeführt werden.

  psc       18 März, 2020 17:50
