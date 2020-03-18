Wie der Weltverband bekanntgibt, hat der Council der FIFA dem Antrag des Präsidenten Gianni Infantino zugestimmt, das für den Sommer 2021 geplante Turnier zu verschieben. Wann die Klub-WM neu stattfindet, ist noch unklar. Darüber wird die FIFA erst zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt befinden.

Damit steht den bereits am Dienstag verschobenen Fussball-EM und Copa America zumindest terminlich nichts mehr im Weg: Beide Turniere können im Sommer 2021 durchgeführt werden.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken decisions concerning the impact of #COVID19

"This crisis impacts the entire world and that is why solutions need to take into account the interests of all stakeholders around the world."

More info 👇https://t.co/R377qoelfm

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 18, 2020