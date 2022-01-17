  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
4-4-2
MENU
SUCHE SUCHE
Robert Lewandowski
Gewinnt vor Messi News

Robert Lewandowski als FIFA-Weltfussballer ausgezeichnet – das ist die Traumelf des Jahres

Die FIFA hat an einer virtuellen Award-Show in Zürich die Besten der Besten des vergangenen Jahres ausgezeichnet. Grosser Gewinner ist Robert Lewandowski.

Der polnische Bayern-Torjäger gewinnt die Wahl zum FIFA-Weltfussballer wie schon im vergangenen Jahr. Er setzt sich vor Lionel Messi und Mohamed Salah durch, die ebenfalls unter den drei Finalisten waren.

Gewählt wurden die Besten von den Nationaltrainern und Kapitänen der Nationalmannschaften sowie Medienvertretern und auch von den Fans.

Auch in anderen Kategorien wurden Preise vergeben. Einen Auftritt vor Ort hat Cristiano Ronaldo, der mit einem Spezial-Award für seine vielen Tore ausgezeichnet wird.

Das sind die Gewinner:

  psc       17 Januar, 2022 20:17
4-4-2.com
CLOSE