Robert Lewandowski als FIFA-Weltfussballer ausgezeichnet – das ist die Traumelf des Jahres

Die FIFA hat an einer virtuellen Award-Show in Zürich die Besten der Besten des vergangenen Jahres ausgezeichnet. Grosser Gewinner ist Robert Lewandowski.

Der polnische Bayern-Torjäger gewinnt die Wahl zum FIFA-Weltfussballer wie schon im vergangenen Jahr. Er setzt sich vor Lionel Messi und Mohamed Salah durch, die ebenfalls unter den drei Finalisten waren.

Gewählt wurden die Besten von den Nationaltrainern und Kapitänen der Nationalmannschaften sowie Medienvertretern und auch von den Fans.

Auch in anderen Kategorien wurden Preise vergeben. Einen Auftritt vor Ort hat Cristiano Ronaldo, der mit einem Spezial-Award für seine vielen Tore ausgezeichnet wird.

Das sind die Gewinner:

🏆✨ Cristiano Ronaldo is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award! 🇵🇹 Legend. Winner. Goalscoring machine. @Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/ZnzGMJKCEk — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

🏆 The Best in the World 🏆#TheBest FIFA Women’s Player Award 2021 goes to @alexiaputellas! 🇪🇸 | #AlexiaPutellas pic.twitter.com/bS8GAApgAZ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022

🏆 The FIFA Fan Award 2021 goes to Denmark and Finland fans! 👏 🇩🇰 🇫🇮 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/POobYKjdbW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021! 🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

🏆 🇩🇰 Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff have won the FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LcgCaTcxwp — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

🚨🏆 The FIFA #Puskás Award goes to @ErikLamela for his sensational goal for @SpursOfficial v Arsenal! A strike worthy of being called #TheBest 🤩 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

🚨🏆 #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy! 🧤🇸🇳 The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

The Greatest Goalscorer in the World✨@sincy12 is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award. pic.twitter.com/e1QBca4hCB — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022

psc 17 Januar, 2022 20:17