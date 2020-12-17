Weltauswahl 2020: Das ist die beste Elf des Jahres
Obwohl das Kalenderjahr 2020 auch in Sachen Fussball alles andere als gewöhnlich war und der Ball sogar lange Zeit ruhte, wählt die FIFA auch in diesem Jahr die beste Elf des Jahres. Zudem werden weitere individuelle Awards vergeben. Das sind die Gewinner.
An der Award-Gala, die am Donnerstagabend live aus Zürich gestreamt wurde, haben 50’000 Profifussballer unter sich auch eine World XI zusammengestellt. Folgende Spieler haben es in die Weltauswahl geschafft:
Alisson Becker
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Virgil van Dijk
Sergio Ramos
Alphonso Davies
Joshua Kimmich
Kevin de Bruyne
Thiago
Lionel Messi
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Auch individuelle Awards wurden vergeben. Der prestigeträchtigste für den Weltfussballer des Jahres ging wie erwartet an Robert Lewandowski. Bei den Frauen triumphiert als Weltfussballerin des Jahres Lucy Bronze.
Torhüter des Jahres ist Manuel Neuer. Zum Trainer des Jahres wird überraschenderweise erneut Jürgen Klopp gewählt – und nicht Bayerns Triple-Sieger Hansi Flick. Der Liverpool-Coach zeigte sich über die Wahl selbst überrascht.
Das schönste Tor des Jahres hat Heung-Min Son erzielt. Es ist dieser unglaubliche Sololauf:
OFFICIAL: Son Heung-min has won the 2020 Puskás Award for his goal against Burnley. #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards
🎥: @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/3y4rUAWsjO
— Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) December 17, 2020
Alle Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen des Abends:
🏆 He's done it! @lewy_official overcomes two of the greatest players in history to become #TheBest FIFA Men's Player for the first time!
🔴 @FCBayern | @LaczyNasPilka 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/TK34hTXcsS
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
🥉🥇 Bronze turns to gold! @LucyBronze is #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player 2020@OLfeminin / @ManCityWomen | @Lionesses | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/ZQ1b1pJFnt
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1339647558902312962
🥁 Here’s your 2020 FIFA @FIFPro Women’s #World11 🏃♀️
👏 Congratulations @TIANEendler, @LucyBronze, @WRenard, @Mdawg1bright, @delphsix, @barbarabonansea, @VeroBoquete, @mPinoe, @PernilleMHarder, @VivianneMiedema, @TobinHeath #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/7r0V4CPxC5
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1339643934717456385
🏆 Congratulations Mattia Agnese on winning the FIFA Fair Play Award. While playing for Ospedaletti, the teenager admirably saved the life of an opponent who had lost consciousness following a clash of heads 👏#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/iGAzEIfpDq
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
🏆🏆 It's back-to-back crowns for Jurgen Klopp! Congratulations to the @LFC boss on becoming the first to win #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach twice 🔴#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/VfsfVdwDqf
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
📙 She’s written a key chapter in @oranjevrouwen’s success story. Sarina Wiegman is #TheBest FIFA Women’s Coach!@wiegman_s | @KNVB | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/YmJRoLQdcI
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1339637913760444418
🏆 @Manuel_Neuer is #TheBest FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2020. Another trophy for 'The Wall'! 🧱
🔴 @FCBayern | @DFB_Team 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/zMxnikK3Bh
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
🧤 @BouhaddiSarah is #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper!
You don’t create a dynasty without a 🔝 keeper, right @OLfeminin? 😉@OL | @equipedefrance | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/NhTBWK6tu3
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020