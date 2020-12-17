Weltauswahl 2020: Das ist die beste Elf des Jahres

Obwohl das Kalenderjahr 2020 auch in Sachen Fussball alles andere als gewöhnlich war und der Ball sogar lange Zeit ruhte, wählt die FIFA auch in diesem Jahr die beste Elf des Jahres. Zudem werden weitere individuelle Awards vergeben. Das sind die Gewinner.

An der Award-Gala, die am Donnerstagabend live aus Zürich gestreamt wurde, haben 50’000 Profifussballer unter sich auch eine World XI zusammengestellt. Folgende Spieler haben es in die Weltauswahl geschafft:

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Virgil van Dijk

Sergio Ramos

Alphonso Davies

Joshua Kimmich

Kevin de Bruyne

Thiago

Lionel Messi

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Auch individuelle Awards wurden vergeben. Der prestigeträchtigste für den Weltfussballer des Jahres ging wie erwartet an Robert Lewandowski. Bei den Frauen triumphiert als Weltfussballerin des Jahres Lucy Bronze.

Torhüter des Jahres ist Manuel Neuer. Zum Trainer des Jahres wird überraschenderweise erneut Jürgen Klopp gewählt – und nicht Bayerns Triple-Sieger Hansi Flick. Der Liverpool-Coach zeigte sich über die Wahl selbst überrascht.

Das schönste Tor des Jahres hat Heung-Min Son erzielt. Es ist dieser unglaubliche Sololauf:

Alle Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen des Abends:

https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1339647558902312962

https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1339643934717456385

🏆 Congratulations Mattia Agnese on winning the FIFA Fair Play Award. While playing for Ospedaletti, the teenager admirably saved the life of an opponent who had lost consciousness following a clash of heads 👏#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/iGAzEIfpDq — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020

🏆🏆 It's back-to-back crowns for Jurgen Klopp! Congratulations to the @LFC boss on becoming the first to win #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach twice 🔴#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/VfsfVdwDqf — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020

https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1339637913760444418

psc 17 Dezember, 2020 20:07