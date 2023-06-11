  • Team logo
Manchester City
Mit sieben City-Stars News

UEFA präsentiert Champions League Team of the Season

Die Champions-League-Saison 2022/23 ist offiziell beendet: Manchester City ist Triumphant und stellt deshalb sieben Profis im Team der Saison.

Nachdem die Champions-League-Saison 2022/23 um ist, stellt die UEFA das Team of the Season vor. Und wenig überraschend dominiert dort Manchester City. Der Wettbewerbssieger ist mit sieben Stars vertreten, Vizesieger Inter Mailand stellt zwei Akteure. Und auch Real Madrid, das gegen ManCity im Halbfinale ausschied, ist mit zwei Profis dabei.

  adk       11 Juni, 2023 18:14
