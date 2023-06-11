UEFA präsentiert Champions League Team of the Season

Nachdem die Champions-League-Saison 2022/23 um ist, stellt die UEFA das Team of the Season vor. Und wenig überraschend dominiert dort Manchester City. Der Wettbewerbssieger ist mit sieben Stars vertreten, Vizesieger Inter Mailand stellt zwei Akteure. Und auch Real Madrid, das gegen ManCity im Halbfinale ausschied, ist mit zwei Profis dabei.

👕✨ Introducing the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, as selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel.

Who would be your captain? ©️🤷‍♂️#UCL || #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/tMrT2z3LPQ

— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 11, 2023