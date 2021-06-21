  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
4-4-2
MENU
SUCHE SUCHE
Billy Gilmour
Fällt aus News

Corona-Schock bei Schottland: Jungstar Gilmour ist positiv

Schottland hat einen positiven Corona-Fall im Team: Jungstar Billy Gilmour wurde positiv getestet.

Dies betätigt der Verband am Montag. Der 20-jährige Mittelfeldspieler, der beim 0:0 gegen Nachbar England am Freitagabend glänzte, hat sich in eine zehntägige Selbstisolation begeben. Damit wird er das letzte Gruppenspiel gegen Kroatien und auch einen möglichen Achtelfinal verpassen. Weitere Teamkollegen sind im Moment nicht betroffen, es werden aber weitere Tests folgen.

  psc       21 Juni, 2021 11:32
4-4-2.com
CLOSE