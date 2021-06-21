Corona-Schock bei Schottland: Jungstar Gilmour ist positiv

Dies betätigt der Verband am Montag. Der 20-jährige Mittelfeldspieler, der beim 0:0 gegen Nachbar England am Freitagabend glänzte, hat sich in eine zehntägige Selbstisolation begeben. Damit wird er das letzte Gruppenspiel gegen Kroatien und auch einen möglichen Achtelfinal verpassen. Weitere Teamkollegen sind im Moment nicht betroffen, es werden aber weitere Tests folgen.

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.

Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK

— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021