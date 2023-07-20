Ex-FCZ-Stürmer Carson Buschman-Dormond kehrt nach Kanada zurück

Der 20-Jährige war zwischen Sommer 2021 und 2023 als Leihspieler für den FCZ aktiv, kam allerdings nur in der U21 zum Einsatz und bestritt 42 Spiele in der Promotion League. Nun kehrt Buschman-Dormond nach Kanada zurück. Sein estnischer Verein JK Viljandi Tulevik gibt ihn an York United ab.

Grosse Spuren konnte der Angreifer in Europa nicht hinterlassen.

🗣️"He’s returning to Canada as he sees the platform the Canadian Premier League gives young Canadian talent. We feel he can make a big contribution this year.”

🤝 York United FC can confirm the signing of winger Carson Buschman-Dormond.

🔗 https://t.co/ie6ViCEzKY#WeAreUnited… pic.twitter.com/LYgb5V8fVS

