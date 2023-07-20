  • Team logo
Carson Buschman-Dormond
Neuer Klub News

Ex-FCZ-Stürmer Carson Buschman-Dormond kehrt nach Kanada zurück

Der kanadische Stürmer Carson Buschman-Dormond setzt die Karriere in seiner Heimat fort.

Der 20-Jährige war zwischen Sommer 2021 und 2023 als Leihspieler für den FCZ aktiv, kam allerdings nur in der U21 zum Einsatz und bestritt 42 Spiele in der Promotion League. Nun kehrt Buschman-Dormond nach Kanada zurück. Sein estnischer Verein JK Viljandi Tulevik gibt ihn an York United ab.

Grosse Spuren konnte der Angreifer in Europa nicht hinterlassen.

  20 Juli, 2023
