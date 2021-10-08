  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
4-4-2
MENU
SUCHE SUCHE
Robert Lewandowski
Shortlist verkündet News

Diese 30 Spieler sind für den Ballon d’Or 2021 nominiert

Am 5. Dezember vergibt “France Football” in Paris den Ballon d’Or 2021. Wer ihn gewinnen wird? Diese 30 Spielern haben eine Chance.

Wer wird Nachfolger von Lionel Messi? Der sechsfache Weltfussballer war bislang der letzte männliche Fussballer, der sich mit dem Ballon d’Or krönen konnte. Allerdings liegt dies schon zwei Jahre zurück, damals spielte der heute Starangreifer von Paris Saint-Germain noch für den FC Barcelona.

Im vergangenen Jahr wurde der Ballon d’Or aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie ausgesetzt, wird er dieses Jahr wieder verliehen. Und durchaus realistische Chancen auf den Titelgewinn dürfte sich Robert Lewandowski ausrechnen. Der Torjäger vom FC Bayern gewann bereits letztes Jahr den FIFA-Titel zum Weltfussballer des Jahres und könnte nun auch endlich seinen ersten Ballon d’Or abstauben.

Allerdings ist dies Konkurrenz namhaft, präsentierte die 30-köpfige Shortlist “France Football” am Freitag:

  adk       8 Oktober, 2021 19:41
4-4-2.com
CLOSE