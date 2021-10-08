Diese 30 Spieler sind für den Ballon d’Or 2021 nominiert

Am 5. Dezember vergibt “France Football” in Paris den Ballon d’Or 2021. Wer ihn gewinnen wird? Diese 30 Spielern haben eine Chance.

Wer wird Nachfolger von Lionel Messi? Der sechsfache Weltfussballer war bislang der letzte männliche Fussballer, der sich mit dem Ballon d’Or krönen konnte. Allerdings liegt dies schon zwei Jahre zurück, damals spielte der heute Starangreifer von Paris Saint-Germain noch für den FC Barcelona.

Im vergangenen Jahr wurde der Ballon d’Or aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie ausgesetzt, wird er dieses Jahr wieder verliehen. Und durchaus realistische Chancen auf den Titelgewinn dürfte sich Robert Lewandowski ausrechnen. Der Torjäger vom FC Bayern gewann bereits letztes Jahr den FIFA-Titel zum Weltfussballer des Jahres und könnte nun auch endlich seinen ersten Ballon d’Or abstauben.

Allerdings ist dies Konkurrenz namhaft, präsentierte die 30-köpfige Shortlist “France Football” am Freitag:

Here are our first nominees for the 2021 #ballondor! 🇩🇿 Riyad Mahrez

🇫🇷 Ngolo Kanté

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland

🇮🇹 Leonardo Bonucci

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Mount pic.twitter.com/HdtZwVa74N — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

Let’s continue with the 2021 #ballondor nominees! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane

🇮🇹 Gianluigi Donnarumma

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling

🇮🇹 Nicolò Barella pic.twitter.com/Ej6SONvhBD — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

We still have a lot to announce! Here are five new 2021 #ballondor nominees! 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes

🇪🇸 Pedri

🇭🇷 Luka Modrić

🇮🇹 Giorgio Chiellini pic.twitter.com/PXQSYjSlyO — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

Let's keep the rhythm! Five new 2021 #ballondor nominees! 🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne

🇧🇷 Neymar

🇵🇹 Rúben Dias

🇦🇷 Lautaro Martínez

🇩🇰 Simon Kjaer pic.twitter.com/QOYfE9NNFF — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

The list continues with these five new 2021 #ballondor nominees! 🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski

🇮🇹 Jorginho

🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah

🇪🇸 César Azpilicueta

🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku pic.twitter.com/ZhuD6tbcqx — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

And the last nominees for the 2021 #ballondor are… 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇪🇸 Gerard Moreno

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé

🇺🇾 Luis Suárez pic.twitter.com/akbkYSspYt — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

adk 8 Oktober, 2021 19:41