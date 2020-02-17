Erstmals überhaupt gewinnen zwei verschiedene Sportler den Laureus-Award gemeinsam. Neben Barça-Star Lionel Messi ist es Formel 1-Pilot Lewis Hamilton, der die Auszeichnung holt.

Die 20. Ausgabe der prestigeträchtigen Laureus Awards wurde am Montag in Berlin ausgetragen.

With 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 World Championships and Ballon d'Ors between them, @LewisHamilton and Lionel Messi share the #Laureus20 World Sportsman of the Year award – a moment of sporting history!

Lionel Messi becomes the first footballer to receive the #Laureus20 World Sportsman of the Year award 👏

🔵🔴 Here's what it means to the @FCBarcelona star & reigning #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 👇 https://t.co/0bCx57zeyp

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 17, 2020