Lionel Messi
Premiere News

Lionel Messi ist Laureus-Weltsportler des Jahres

Gleich zwei Premieren an den Laureus Sports Awards: Lionel Messi gewinnt als erster Fussballer überhaupt den Award als Sportler des Jahres. Und er muss sich diesen teilen.

Erstmals überhaupt gewinnen zwei verschiedene Sportler den Laureus-Award gemeinsam. Neben Barça-Star Lionel Messi ist es Formel 1-Pilot Lewis Hamilton, der die Auszeichnung holt.

Die 20. Ausgabe der prestigeträchtigen Laureus Awards wurde am Montag in Berlin ausgetragen.

