Bryan Cristante
Neuer Kontrakt News

Bryan Cristante verlängert bei der AS Roma langfristig

Defensivspezialist Bryan Cristante verlängert seinen Vertrag bei der AS Roma.

Der 28-Jährige läuft seit 2018 für die Giallorossi auf und bindet sich nun bis 2027 an den Serie A-Klub. Cristante bestritt in dieser Saison ganze 53 Pflichtspiele für die Römer. Die meisten davon im defensiven Mittelfeld.

  psc       19 Juni, 2023 15:42
