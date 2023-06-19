Bryan Cristante verlängert bei der AS Roma langfristig

Der 28-Jährige läuft seit 2018 für die Giallorossi auf und bindet sich nun bis 2027 an den Serie A-Klub. Cristante bestritt in dieser Saison ganze 53 Pflichtspiele für die Römer. Die meisten davon im defensiven Mittelfeld.

We are delighted to announce that Bryan Cristante has penned a new contract with the club until 30 June 2027! 👊#ASRoma | @Cristante

