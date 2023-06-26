  • Team logo
Luis Díaz
Nach Milner-Abgang News

Liverpool hat eine neue Nummer 7

Der FC Liverpool hat nach dem Abgang von James Milner eine neue Nummer 7: Luis Díaz übernimmt die ikonische Nummer.

Luis Díaz wird beim FC Liverpool fortan mit der Nummer 7 auflaufen. Dies bestätigten die Reds am Montag. Zuvor trug Díaz, der im Januar 2022 vom FC Porto kam, die Nummer 23 beim LFC.

Der Nummernwechsel wird dadurch möglich, dass der Vertrag von James Milner nicht verlängert wurde. Milner zieht es nach acht Jahren in Liverpool zu Brighton & Hove Albion.

  adk       26 Juni, 2023 15:20
