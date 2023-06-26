Liverpool hat eine neue Nummer 7

Luis Díaz wird beim FC Liverpool fortan mit der Nummer 7 auflaufen. Dies bestätigten die Reds am Montag. Zuvor trug Díaz, der im Januar 2022 vom FC Porto kam, die Nummer 23 beim LFC.

.@LuisFDiaz19 will take the No.7 jersey ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Supporters who have already purchased the 23-24 home jersey printed with the name Luis Diaz and number 23 on will be personally reimbursed by the attacker with a like-for-like exchange.

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 26, 2023