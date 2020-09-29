Der 29-Jährige habe sich gemäss der Richtlinien in Selbstisolation begeben. Thiago, der beim 3:1-Sieg gegen Arsenal am Montag nicht im Kader stand, zeige leichte Symptome, befände sich insgesamt aber in einem guten Gesundheitszustand und werde bereits gesünder. Der Klub betont, dass er sich an alle Protokolle und Vorschriften halte.

Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.

