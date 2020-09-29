  • Team logo
Thiago
Selbstisolation News

Liverpool-Star Thiago positiv auf Coronavirus getestet

Wie der englische Meister Liverpool am Dienstagabend bestätigt, ist Mittelfeldprofi Thiago positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden.

Der 29-Jährige habe sich gemäss der Richtlinien in Selbstisolation begeben. Thiago, der beim 3:1-Sieg gegen Arsenal am Montag nicht im Kader stand, zeige leichte Symptome, befände sich insgesamt aber in einem guten Gesundheitszustand und werde bereits gesünder. Der Klub betont, dass er sich an alle Protokolle und Vorschriften halte.

  psc       29 September, 2020 19:40
