  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
  • Team logo
4-4-2
MENU
SUCHE SUCHE
Pau Torres
Wechsel perfekt News

Fix: Verteidiger Pau Torres unterschreibt bei Aston Villa

Der Transfer des spanischen Abwehrspielers Pau Torres von Villarreal zu Premier Ligist Aston Villa ist perfekt.

Der 26-jährige Innenverteidiger hat seinen Kontrakt beim Klub aus Birmingham unterzeichnet. Als Ablöse fliessen dem Vernehmen nach 32,5 Mio. Euro plus 5 Mio. Boni. Pau Torres war seit seiner Jugend meist für Villarreal tätig. Nun verlässt er Spanien erstmals und wechselt auf die Insel.

  psc       12 Juli, 2023 16:28
4-4-2.com
CLOSE