Fix: Verteidiger Pau Torres unterschreibt bei Aston Villa

Der 26-jährige Innenverteidiger hat seinen Kontrakt beim Klub aus Birmingham unterzeichnet. Als Ablöse fliessen dem Vernehmen nach 32,5 Mio. Euro plus 5 Mio. Boni. Pau Torres war seit seiner Jugend meist für Villarreal tätig. Nun verlässt er Spanien erstmals und wechselt auf die Insel.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Spanish international Pau Torres from Villarreal! 🙌

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 12, 2023