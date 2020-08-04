Sami Khedira will bei Juventus bleiben
Sami Khedria erlebte eine sehr schwierige Saison mit grossen gesundheitlichen und verletzungsbedingten Problemen. Dennoch sieht er seine Zukunft weiterhin bei Juventus.
Italienischen Medienberichten zufolge möchten die Turiner den noch ein Jahr gültigen Vertrag mit dem deutschen Mittelfeldspieler eigentlich auflösen. Für die K.o.-Phase der Champions League wurde der 33-Jährige schon einmal nicht gemeldet, wobei dies vor allem mit einer Adduktorenverletzung von Khedira zu tun hat.
Trotz der “sehr harten Saison” will der Weltmeister von 2014 seinen bis Juni 2021 gültigen Kontrakt bei Juve erfüllen, wie er am Montag in einer Nachricht auf Instagram klarstellt. “Die Bianconeri wissen, dass ich diesen grossartigen Klub, seine Tifosi Italien und Juves Erbgut liebe und respektiere. Seitdem ich vor fünf Jahren hier eingetroffen bin, haben wir Enormes geleistet, und in dieser Saison können wir noch einen Titel gewinnen. Ich werde weiterhin alles geben und will endlich gesund werden, weil ich nicht nur den Klub, den Fussball und die Bianconeri liebe, sondern auch denke, dass wir zusammen Juves Geschichte fortschreiben werden”, hält er fest.
Khedira kassiert für das letzte Vertragsjahr dem Vernehmen nach 6 Mio. Euro. Eine vorzeitige Auflösung des Kontrakts strebt er nicht an.
Very tough season for me! While I am obviously excited about our team's success and the 9th Scudetto in a row, the time since December was super frustrating for me personally. Two major injuries limited me to only 18 games this season. I simply expect a lot more from myself! However, every time you fall down you have to get up again! That's been my attitude throughout my professional career of 14 years so far, during which I was able to win 20 titles in three of the best leagues in Europe. Believe me, I work extremely hard on myself every day, to comeback as quickly as possible and I am convinced that I can get back to my old strength. All Bianconeri also know that I am only here because I really love and respect this great club, the fans, the region and Juve's unparalleled heritage! Since I came here 5 years ago we already had a tremendous run and this season still has one title to be won! I will continue to give it all I have to finally come back completely healthy because I not only love our club, the game of Football and the Bianconeri but I also believe that we can jointly continue to write history in Juve's name!