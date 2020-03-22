  • Team logo
Marouane Fellaini
China-Legionär News

Coronavirus: Marouane Fellaini ist positiv getestet

Marouane Fellaini ist der nächste grosse Profi im Weltfussball, der positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurde. Dem Belgier gehe es aber gut.

Der frühere Premier-League-Mittelfeldmann Marouane Fellaini, der derzeit in China bei Shandong Luneng unter Vertrag steht, hat via Twitter offiziell bestätigt, dass auch er mit dem Coronavirus infiziert ist.

Der Belgier teilt mit: “Liebe Freunde, ich wurde auf das Coronavirus getestet und mein Test ist positiv. Danke an die Fans, das medizinische Team und den Klub für ihre Fürsorge. Ich werde nun behandelt und hoffe, dass ich so bald wie möglich wieder zurück bin. Bleibt bitte alle gesund.”

Nach Angaben chinesischer Medien befindet sich der 32-Jährige derzeit in Quarantäne in einem Spital in Jinan, das sich speziell mit Infektionen befasst.

  adk       22 März, 2020 16:14
