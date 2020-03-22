Coronavirus: Marouane Fellaini ist positiv getestet
Marouane Fellaini ist der nächste grosse Profi im Weltfussball, der positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurde. Dem Belgier gehe es aber gut.
Der frühere Premier-League-Mittelfeldmann Marouane Fellaini, der derzeit in China bei Shandong Luneng unter Vertrag steht, hat via Twitter offiziell bestätigt, dass auch er mit dem Coronavirus infiziert ist.
Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 22, 2020
Der Belgier teilt mit: “Liebe Freunde, ich wurde auf das Coronavirus getestet und mein Test ist positiv. Danke an die Fans, das medizinische Team und den Klub für ihre Fürsorge. Ich werde nun behandelt und hoffe, dass ich so bald wie möglich wieder zurück bin. Bleibt bitte alle gesund.”
Nach Angaben chinesischer Medien befindet sich der 32-Jährige derzeit in Quarantäne in einem Spital in Jinan, das sich speziell mit Infektionen befasst.