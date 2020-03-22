Der frühere Premier-League-Mittelfeldmann Marouane Fellaini, der derzeit in China bei Shandong Luneng unter Vertrag steht, hat via Twitter offiziell bestätigt, dass auch er mit dem Coronavirus infiziert ist.

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w

— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 22, 2020