John McGinn
Kapitän bleibt
News

Aston Villa verkündet News zu Klublegende John McGinn

Kapitän John McGinn verlängert seinen Vertrag bei Aston Villa.

Der 31-jährige Schotte läuft bereits seit mehr als sieben Jahren für den Premier League-Klub aus Birmingham auf und ist dort eine grosse Identifikationsfigur. McGinn bindet sich nun bis 2028 an den Verein, wie der Klub am Mittwoch verkündet.

Der Mittelfeldprofi ist auch Kapitän der Mannschaft. Im Sommer wollte ihn Everton verpflichten, McGinn blieb aber bei Villa und hat seinen ursprünglich bis 2027 gültigen Kontrakt nun um ein weiteres Jahr verlängert.

  Peter Schneiter       5 November, 2025 13:52
